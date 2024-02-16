Election day banner

Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident

road accident
ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):At least two people were killed and three injured including a woman in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle in Karachi, on Friday.
According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at the Mauripur-road near Truck-Adda in Karachi, where a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot, said a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured persons to a nearby hospital.
Police arrested the truck’s driver and further investigation is underway.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services