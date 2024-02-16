Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):At least two people were killed and three injured including a woman in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle in Karachi, on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at the Mauripur-road near Truck-Adda in Karachi, where a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot, said a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured persons to a nearby hospital.

Police arrested the truck’s driver and further investigation is underway.