Two killed in truck crash after brake failure

GUJRAT, Feb 18 (APP):Two men were killed on Wednesday when a truck’s brakes failed while climbing uphill, causing it to roll backward and collide with another truck.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Pervaiz (46) and Zaheer Abbas (28), both residents of Mansehra, were trapped in the damaged cabin. Rescuers used an electric winch and crowbar to pull them out after a 30-minute operation.

They were shifted to THQ Hospital Kharian, where doctors pronounced them dead. Motorway Police completed the legal formalities.