36 C
Islamabad
Monday, April 28, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticTwo killed in road accident
Domestic

Two killed in road accident

15
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Apr 28 (APP):Two boys were crushed to death while their brother and father sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident near Makkoana bypass,here on Monday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Muhammad Iqbal r/o Chak No.228-RB was droping hiis three sons at their school when all of sudden a truck hit their bike on Makkoana-Khannuana bypass.
As a result,Noman(11) and Sufiyan(6) died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Muhammad Iqbal (34) and Atif (12) to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in critical condition.
The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress,he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan