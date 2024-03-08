Election day banner

Two killed in road accident

road accident
FAISALABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Two persons were killed in a road accident on Motorway (M-3) near Jaranwala interchange.
Rescue 1122 said here on Friday that a speeding car smashed into a mini loader as the driver of the car snoozed off.Consequently, two people including Faisal Rasheed (45) and Daniyal Nasir (18) received serious injuries and died on the spot.
The victims were coming from Multan to Lahore.
Rescue team handed over the bodies to Motorway Police who shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Jaranwala, while further investigation was underway.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services