Two killed in rival groups firing incident

SARGODHA, Dec 19 (APP):Two people were killed in a firing incident between two rival groups at Chak No. 5 NB here under the jurisdiction of Shah Purr Saddar police station on Friday.

According to police,the two groups had a long-standing dispute over boundary limits of a control shed.

On the day of the incident,both parties opened fire on each other,resulting in the deaths of Hameed-ullah and Danyal,while others sustained bullet injuries.

Hameed-ullah and Danyaal were from opposing sides of the dispute.

Upon receiving the information,SP Investigation Sargodha,along with crime scene and forensic teams,arrived on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital by Rescue 1122 teams for legal formalities.

Further investigations was underway.