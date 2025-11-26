Two killed, 15 injured in Swabi vehicles’ collision

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 26 (APP):A collision between a passenger bus and coach at Shewa Adda Chowk in SwabiI district on Wednesday resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and the coach driver on the spot.

Fifteen passengers inside the coach also sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Police said, the coach was traveling from Batkhela to Islamabad. All passengers aboard the coach belonged to the same family.

The injured were given first aid before being shifted to Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Pura Kalu Khan Hospital for further treatment.