Two key terrorists of “Fitna-ul-Khawarij” killed in joint operation by Police, CTD

PESHAWAR, Oct 20 (APP):Swabi Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out a joint intelligence-based operation in the Manei Ajmeer mountain area in district Swabi, successfully eliminating two dangerous terrorists belonging to the outlawed group “Fitna-ul-Khawarij.”

According to District Police spokesman, the operation was launched following credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the encounter, the terrorists opened fire on the police party, which retaliated effectively, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. Two others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Nauman alias Maneh, son of Makin Shah, and Abdul Basit, son of Talawat Shah, both residents of Malik Abad, Swabi.

They were members of the TTP Syed-ul-Akbar group and were wanted in several terrorist activities, including the martyrdom of two police constables, Driver Zahid and Jamaluddin, in Gadoon, as well as hand grenade attacks on police check-posts and assaults on police installations.

During the operation, the police recovered a 125cc motorcycle, a Kalashnikov rifle, a hand grenade, a pistol, multiple rounds of ammunition, and other materials.

The police have intensified search operations in the surrounding areas to apprehend the remaining terrorists who fled.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi praised the timely and courageous action of the police team, emphasizing that every attempt at terrorism in Swabi district will be foiled.

He reaffirmed that protecting the lives and property of the people remains the top priority of Swabi Police.