Two inter-district dacoits arrested in Chunian, Kasur

KASUR, Apr 07 (APP):Two members of a notorious inter-district dacoit gang were arrested in injured condition in Chunian, Kasur.
According to Police spokesman, the injured dacoits, identified as Ali Nawaz from Lahore and Shiraz Aslam from Gujranwala, were wanted by police in connection with around 40 serious incidents across different districts.
The dacoits had committed an offense against a citizen, Dilawar Hussain and fled the scene after firing on villagers. However, their escape was short-lived, as police received a tip-off about two injured dacoits lying near the Link Canal.
The police swiftly responded, arresting both dacoits along with their weapons and stolen goods.
The arrested dacoits have been shifted to Tehsil Hospital Chunian for treatment. This operation is a testament to the police’s efforts to crack down on inter-district dacoit gangs, which have been a menace in the region.
