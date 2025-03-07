24.9 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 7, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticTwo, including policeman killed in firing incident
Domestic

Two, including policeman killed in firing incident

77
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Mar 07 (APP):In the jurisdiction of Shahpur Police Station, unidentified armed assailants opened fire, killing two people, including a policeman.
Two others were injured in the attack and were rushed to a Lady Reading Hospital hospital for treatment.
Police team arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and initiated an investigation.
Police stated that the motive behind the attack whether it was due to personal enmity or another reason will be determined after further inquiry.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan