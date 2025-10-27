Two illegal bus stands eliminated in Karachi, 3 drivers arrested

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP):The illegal bus stand at Lea Market Siddiqi wahab road and Adil Shah bus stand at Sohrab Goth have been eliminated on the orders of Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday.

During the operation, four buses were parked at the illegal bus stand in Lea Market, which were impounded, and their drivers were arrested. The booking office established there has also been sealed.

Secretary Provincial Transport Authority, Ameet Narwani, has submitted a report on the operation to Commissioner Karachi.

According to the report, the inter-city bus stand at Lea Market has been eliminated in an operation conducted under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner with the help of traffic police. While the booking offices established for inter-city buses a there, have also been sealed. Meanwhile, action has been taken against encroachments that were obstructing traffic at Sohrab Goth Chowrangi.

In an operation the drivers arrested include Rajab Ali, Shabir Ahmed, Shahid, and M. Saeed. The FIR has been registered at Napier Police Station.