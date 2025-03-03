15.5 C
Domestic

Two hurt in road mishap

9
LODHRAN, Mar 03 (APP):Two persons sustained injuries in a car-trailer collision near Shahida Islam hospital,Bahawalpur road here on Monday.
According to Rescue officials, a trailer was traveling towards Sindh from Lodhran when a car collided with it from the back side. As a result, Ali Khan s/o Altaf and Salman s/o Irshad sustained injuries.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to District Headquarters hospital after providing first aid.
