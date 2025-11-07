Two house thieves behind bars; ICT Police recover gold worth  8.7 miln

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Phulgran police team arrested two suspects involved in multiple house theft incidents and recovered stolen gold jewellery and luxury watches worth Rs 8.7 million.

An official told APP on Friday that the arrested suspects were identified as Khurram and Faisal, who were apprehended during a special operation conducted by the Phulgran police team.

During the investigation, both suspects confessed to their involvement in several house thefts within the area. The stolen valuables, including gold ornaments and expensive watches, were recovered from their possession.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior officers using modern technical and scientific investigation methods.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to ensure the culprits receive due punishment.

He reiterated that the Islamabad Police will continue strict actions against organized gangs and individuals depriving citizens of their valuable assets.

“Large-scale operations are being conducted against criminal groups across the capital to ensure public safety and peace,” DIG Tariq added.