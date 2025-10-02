Two held with 7,000kg of ‘bhang’

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 2 (APP):The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) arrested two suspects and seized 7,000 kilograms of bhang (made from cannabis leaves) in a major intelligence-based operation in Sambrial, Sialkot, as part of its ongoing crackdown on drug networks under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s anti-narcotics vision.

According to the CNF spokesperson, the raid was conducted by the Narcotics Control Station of CNF’s Gujranwala Division, leading to the recovery of two unlicensed pistols along with ammunition. The spokesperson added that investigations revealed the seized cannabis was intended to be processed into hashish and distributed in various cities across Punjab and Sindh.

Over the past two months, narcotics worth more than Rs 78 million have been confiscated in similar operations across the province, spokesperson concluded.