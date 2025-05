- Advertisement -

BUREWALA, May 03 (APP): District police on Saturday caught two suspects in the blind murder of an elderly women.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested individuals were identified as Bazal and Farhan,r/o K Block,broke into victim namely as Haneefan Bibi (72) house and strangled her when she resisted the robbery attempt.

The suspects fled the scene,looted gold earrings and a mobile phone after killing the woman.

Further investigation was underway.