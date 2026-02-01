Two held as kite flying, aerial firing video goes viral in Rawalpindi

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Feb 01 (APP): Police have arrested two individuals after a video showing kite flying and aerial firing, along with the display of weapons, went viral on social media.

According to police spokesperson, the operation was conducted promptly after the footage surfaced online in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station.

During the operation, police recovered kites and weapons from the suspects.

The spokesperson added that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the other accomplices involved in the incident.

SP Saddar Anam Sher said that the Punjab government has declared kite flying, aerial firing, and the display or promotion of weapons as punishable offences under the law.

She warned that those who spread fear through such acts and endanger citizens’ lives will not escape legal action.

Rawalpindi Police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order and urged the public to cooperate by reporting such activities.