33.2 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticTwo food outlets fined
Domestic

Two food outlets fined

6
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Apr 10 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on two points for selling unhygienic food during its crackdown in the region.
According to a spokesperson for the PFA,  teams checked various food outlets and imposed
a fine of Rs 55,000 on two food points due to extremely poor conditions.
In a separate action, the PFA team found that in Kotmomin Khoya was being prepared with
semolina (suji) and vegetable ghee at a Khoya manufacturing unit after which a case was lodged against the owner.
Meanwhile, a dairy shop also faced legal action after its milk sample failed laboratory test.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan