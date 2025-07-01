Two drugs peddlers convicted for 18 years

- Advertisement -

WAH CANTT, Jul 01 (APP):A local court on Tuesday sentenced two individuals to a combined 18 years of imprisonment and a total fine of Rs 160,000 in separate narcotics cases.

According to court proceedings, Saleem Khan was awarded 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs 80,000. He was apprehended by Saddar Wah Police in May 2024 after 1.2 kilograms of hashish was recovered from his possession.

In a separate case, another convict, Bilal, was also handed a 9-year prison term and a fine of Rs 80,000. Saddar Wah Police had arrested him in January 2024 after seizing 1.6 kilograms of hashish.