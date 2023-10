BAHAWALPUR, Oct 01 (APP):The district police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers from the Yazman area and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party at Yazman police station conducted a raid at a den within their jurisdiction and arrested two drug pushers. The police also recovered 1,300 grams of hashish and 20 grams of ice from their possession.

Yazman police have registered a case against the accused.