Two drug peddlers held; 16kgs of narcotics recovered

PESHAWAR, Feb 26 (APP):The Excise Police on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 10 kg of heroin and six kg of hashish.

According to the spokesman, the Excise Police Station Peshawar Region conducted an operation on Ring Road Motorway opposite DSP Pump Peshawar and foiled a bid to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab.

During the operation, 10 kg of heroin was recovered from the secret compartments of the vehicle, said the spokesman adding that an accused Rehman Syed, resident of Timargara, district Lower Dir was arrested on the spot.

In another operation, six kg of hashish was recovered from the hidden compartments of the vehicle and a peddler Zeeshan Ahmed resident of Gulbela Kochian, Peshawar was arrested.

The excise police registered cases and started further investigation from the accused.