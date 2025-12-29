Two drug peddlers arrested

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Dec 29 (APP): Police arrested two accused during separate operations in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station, seizing weapons and narcotics.

According to a police spokesperson,policemen arrested Sufyan Akram of Dhirke, for allegedly carrying out aerial firing to create panic. A rifle was recovered from him.

In a separate operation, police arrested Shoaib Nisar of Jalalpur Jattan, and recovered 1,220 grams of charas

and a pistol. Cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway.