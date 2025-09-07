Two drown in floodwater

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Sep 07 (APP):Two people lost their lives in separate flood-related drowning incidents in Khan Garh and Alipur tehsils, while rescue teams saved three others.

In Khan Garh, 23-year-old Shoaib from Lashari village near Damarwala drowned while attempting to reach the riverbank. Rescue teams, assisted by locals, recovered the body and handed it over to his family.

The deceased left behind two young children.

In another incident at village Kachi Laal in Alipur, four people were swept away by floodwater. Rescue 1122 teams managed to save three of them, while 18-year-old Shehzad drowned. His body was recovered and handed over to his relatives.