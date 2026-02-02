Two died, four Injured in GT Road accident near Jhari Kass

- Advertisement -

HARIPUR, Feb 02 (APP):At least two people were died and four others injured in a traffic accident near Qureshi Mor in the Jhari Kass area on the GT Road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a pickup vehicle and a truck collided head-on, resulting in critical injuries to several passengers.

Sixty-one-year-old Javed, a resident of Abbottabad, and 35-year-old Musa, a resident of Nowshera, succumbed to their injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

Rescue 1122 medical teams, reached the scene promptly, provided first aid to the injured, and shifted both the deceased and the injured identified as Inam, Shehzad, Maaz Ali, and Yasir to the Trauma Center for further treatment.