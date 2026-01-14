Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Two dead, one critically injured as landslide strikes Gumbat area

KOHAT, Jan 14 (APP):A tragic landslide on Wednesday struck the mountainous Village,  Qamar in Tehsil, Gumbat leaving two persons dead and one critically injured, the Rescue 1122 officials said.
The incident occurred when a large section of a hillside collapsed, burying seven individuals under the debris, they added.
The Rescue 1122 teams swiftly launched an emergency operation and managed to retrieve four victims from the rubble.
“Two   individuals are pronounced dead on the spot, while another sustains serious injuries and has been shifted to a nearby medical facility,” they confirmed.
The efforts were underway to locate and recover the remaining three individuals feared trapped beneath the landslide, they said, adding the authorities had cordoned off the area and urged the residents to avoid the site due to unstable terrain.
The  district administration has initiated an inquiry into the cause of the landslide and is assessing potential risks in surrounding areas to prevent further incidents.
