Two days TDAP Expo 2025 concludes in Chitral

PESHAWAR, Oct 27 (APP):The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT), organized the Chitral Economic Development Conference on the concluding day of the 2nd Chitral Expo 2025 at Chitral.

The event was attended by representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, NBP, BOK, HBL, the District Administration, business community, exhibitors and media.

Addressing the gathering, DG TDAP M. Noman Bashir reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment to future trade promotional and capacity-building activities in Chitral to strengthen local entrepreneurship and exports.

The ceremony concluded with award and certificate distribution among exhibitors and contributors.

The Expo successfully showcased Chitral’s cultural heritage, local products and investment potential, paving the way for future economic growth in the region.