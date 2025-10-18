Two-day Pak-China Love Festival 2025 opens at Expo

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 18 (APP): Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurated the two-day Pak-China Love Festival 2025 here at Expo Centre on Saturday.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren, Turkish Consul General, honorary consul generals, PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain, Secretary Salahuddin Hanif, renowned businessmen, academia and other Executive Committee Members of the PCJCCI also accompanied the chief guest.

The event is jointly organised by Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore, Information and Culture Department, Government of Punjab and ARQ Group of Companies.

Later talking to media men, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman lauded the efforts of PCJCCI and its partners for organizing an event that celebrates the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China. He added that this festival goes beyond culture and trade it represents the brotherhood and emotional connection between our peoples. He emphasized that such events play a vital role in strengthening diplomatic and public ties. He also encouraged people to visit this festival as it promises to leave lasting memories and a friendship that continues to thrive through mutual respect, cultural understanding, and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity.

Zhao Shiren, Consul General China commended the strong collaboration between Pakistan and China and expressed appreciation for the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people. He emphasized that the Pak-China Love Festival symbolizes the deep-rooted friendship that continues to grow through cultural, economic, and social cooperation.

The Joint Chamber’s President Nazir Hussain said that the festival features participation from over 100 Pakistani and Chinese brands, exhibiting a diverse range of food, clothing, jewelry, handicrafts, and cultural artifacts, showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of both nations. The event serves as a vibrant platform to foster cultural exchange, business partnerships, and people-to-people connections between Pakistan and China. He added that the Pak-China Love Festival 2025 is open to everyone and offers an immersive experience for families, students, entrepreneurs, and cultural enthusiasts.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, shared that the Pak-China Love Festival stands as a vibrant example of how cultural exchange and people-to-people interaction can enhance understanding and respect between nations.

The event also features an enchanting cultural performances and a grand musical concert and Qawali night, and performances by renowned Pakistani artists including Humera Arshad, Saen Zahoor, Manwa Sisters, Tehseen Sakina, and many others. The Pak-China Love Festival 2025 will continue till tomorrow (Sunday), featuring more exciting performances, exhibitions, and culinary delights.