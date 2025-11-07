Two dacoits killed, one injured in police encounters

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 07 (APP): Two dacoits were killed and another was injured in separate police encounters, here on Friday.

The dead were identified as Zafar alias Zafari and Qasim.

According to a police spokesman, Zafari was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an alleged encounter with CCD (Crime Control Department) in the area of the Airport police station. The accused was wanted in more than 40 cases including murder and robberies. The co-accused managed to escape.

In another shootout took place near graveyard of Chak 99/R-B in Balochni police limits, tehsil Jaranwala area, a notorious dacoit Qasim was killed by the firing of his own accomplice who managed to flee. The accused was a record holder.

CCD Saddar division police held an accused Nasir in injured condition after an encounter. The accused was wanted in more than 50 cases. Police shifted the criminal to hospital for treatment.