Two cops ambushed, killed in Tajazai

LAKKI MARWAT, Jul 01 (APP):In a tragic incident in Tajazai area here, two traffic police officials were shot dead by unidentified armed assailants.

According to district police, the attack took place near Gul Baz Dhakkan on the Long Khel road.

The victims, identified as Israeel and Sanaullah, both residents of Long Khel, were on their way to duty at the Tajazai traffic checkpoint when the gunmen opened fire on them.

Both the officials lost their lives on the spot. The attackers also took away their official weapons before fleeing the scene.

Authorities had launched an investigation, and efforts were underway to apprehend the culprits.