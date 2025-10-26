Two clinics sealed

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Oct 26 (APP):Under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Gujrat, the Health Department conducted a targeted operation against quack practitioners in Tehsil Kharian.

The crackdown was led by Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr. Waheed Kamran, with the health team inspecting various areas of Union Council Noor Jamal during the operation.

During the inspection, Ghazanfar Ali was found illegally practicing allopathic medicine at Ali Homeopathic Clinic. The clinic was sealed, evidence was collected, and the case was referred to the Punjab Healthcare Commission, Lahore for further legal action.

At another location, Usama Clinic was also sealed after the quack practitioner managed to flee the site while the health team collected evidence.

In total, three clinics and medical stores were inspected, of which two were sealed for violations of healthcare regulations.

The Health Department reiterated its commitment to ensuring the elimination of quackery and the provision of safe and qualified medical services to the public.