Two Children Killed, Five Injured in Road Accident near Rahooki

HYDERABAD, Oct 31 (APP): Two children were killed while five others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident near Rahooki on the Hyderabad–Mirpurkhas Road here on Friday evening.

According to police sources, a speeding Kia Sport-age (registration number BJ-9154) lost control near Detha Station within the jurisdiction of Rahooki police station and rammed into pedestrians and parked vehicles along the roadside.

As a result, two minor boys, nine-year-old Abdul Zahir son of Zameer Ahmed Detho and twelve-year-old Muhammad Khan son of Jan Muhammad Detho died on the spot.

Five others, identified as Abdul Samad Detho, Abdul Rehman Zanor, Anwar Zanor, Mehrab Ali Detho and Huzoor Bux khoso were injured and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad for medical treatment.

Rahooki Police arrested the car driver, identified as Niaz Ahmed Rahmoon, a resident of Umerkot, from the scene and initiated further investigation.