Election day banner

Two ‘car snatchers’ booked

Two 'car snatchers' booked

RAWALPINDI, Feb 22 (APP): District police have arrested two suspects who snatched a car from a citizen at gunpoint.
According to a police spokesman, an effective operation was launched against the criminals by Rawat police here Thursday during which the accused, identified as Gohar and Shahzeb were arrested. The stolen car has been recovered, he informed.
According to details, the accused booked the car online and snatched it at gunpoint.
SP Sadar while congratulating the police team said that the arrested accused would be brought to court with solid evidence.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services