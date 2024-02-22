Two ‘car snatchers’ booked

RAWALPINDI, Feb 22 (APP): District police have arrested two suspects who snatched a car from a citizen at gunpoint.

According to a police spokesman, an effective operation was launched against the criminals by Rawat police here Thursday during which the accused, identified as Gohar and Shahzeb were arrested. The stolen car has been recovered, he informed.

According to details, the accused booked the car online and snatched it at gunpoint.

SP Sadar while congratulating the police team said that the arrested accused would be brought to court with solid evidence.