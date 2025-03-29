24.9 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticTwo brothers among three Killed in road accident in DIKhan
Domestic

Two brothers among three Killed in road accident in DIKhan

15
- Advertisement -
Dera Ismail Khan, Mar 29 (APP):Three persons, including two brothers were killed in a road accident that took place near Daraban Road, near Tekin Adda area of Dera Ismail Khan.
According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a motorbike crossing the Daraban Road area near Tekin Adda.
As a result of accident, three persons including two brothers riding on bike died on the spot who were identified as Irfan son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib, Saifullah son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib while third person could not be identified.
The Police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. The police team have also started search operation to trace the driver of the truck.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan