Two boys sustain serious injuries after explosion at welding shop in Kot Addu

MUZAFARGARH, Feb 01 (APP): Two boys were seriously injured in an explosion at a welding shop in the Ehsan Pur area of Kot Addu on Sunday.

According to spokesperson for police, the explosion occurred while scrap material brought from a junk shop was being cut during welding work inside the shop. The blast caused severe injuries to two boys present at the site.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene promptly and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

Upon receiving information, District Police Officer (DPO) Kot Addu, along with the SDPO and SHO of Sanawan Police Station, arrived at the spot with a heavy police contingent. The police conducted a detailed inspection of the shop, cordoned off the area, and enforced strict security measures.

Police officials said the person who had supplied the explosive material fled the scene after the incident, and a search operation was underway.

The police immediately informed the Civil Defence Department, while the Bomb Disposal Squad was also called in to handle any emergency like situation.

According to the police spokesperson, preliminary investigations revealed that the explosion occurred during welding work; however, investigations were underway from all angles to determine the exact cause of the blast.

The police spokesperson confirmed that the situation was under control and no fatalities have been reported.