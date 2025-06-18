Two bogies derailed due bomb explosion on railway track

JACOBABAD, Jun 18 (APP):Two bogies of Jaffar express here on Wednesday derailed due bomb blast at railway track, no loss of lives has been reported in the incident.

SSP Jacobabad, Saddam Hussein Khaskhaili talking to media persons said that the incident happened due to bomb explosion, adding all the passenger remained safe.

Bomb Disposal squad had been reached on the occasion, he said adding complete security had been ensured for the passengers.

The SSP said Security persons were busy to collect the evidences.