Two bike lifters gangs busted

RAWALPINDI, Apr 26 (APP): The Rawal Division Police in operations against bike lifters on Sunday busted two gangs of seven accused and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles from their possession.
According to the police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from the gang of four accused Shahzeb, Rehman Taj, Afzal and Mansoor.
Similarly, the Waris Khan Police nabbed the gang comprising three accused Saqib, Usman and Abdul Samad, recovering four stolen motorcycles from them.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja appreciated the Ratta Amral and Waris Khan Police teams for busting the bike lifters gangs and directed them to prepare challans against them with solid evidence to get them punished from court.
