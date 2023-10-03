Two bike lifters arrested; 12 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, Oct 03 (APP):Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Tamoor Ijaz and Muhammad Waqar and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operation against the bike and car lifters would further be accelerated.