MULTAN, Jul 17 (APP):The police arrested two accused and seized weapons during an operation against criminals in the city.

The accused, Muhammad Riaz and Dilawar Mushtaq, were arrested with one pistol, one

rifle, and one shotgun besides rounds.

They were apprehended from different areas within the limits of Haram Gate police station.

Cases had been registered against the accused as the operation was conducted under the

supervision of SP City Mehr Saeed.