Two accused in murder case, 4 drug dealers apprehended, weapons, drugs recovered

KOHAT, Oct 07 (APP):The Cantt police on Tuesday arrested two accused in a murder case, four drug dealers and recovered weapons and narcotics from their custody.
The police spokesman said operations were underway against wanted criminals and drug dealers at the direction of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah.
The police arrested 6 suspects in the latest operation and recovered hashish 2400 grams, 580 grams, 4 pistols and dozens of cartridges from their possession.
SHO Cantt police station, Khizar Farid Khan, along with a police team, arrested the suspects during operations at different places, he added. Two of the arrested suspects were wanted by the Cantt Police in a murder case.
The arrested suspects have been transferred to the Cantt Police Station and remanded in custody for further legal action.
