Turkiye commemorates “Democracy and National Unity Day” at Karachi Consulate

KARACHI, Jul 15 (APP): The Consulate General of the Republic of Turkiye in Karachi on Tuesday held a solemn commemoration ceremony marking July 15 – Democracy and National Unity Day, remembering the victims and honoring the heroes who resisted the attempted coup in Turkiye in 2016.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Cemal Sangu, Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi, reflected on the events of July 15, 2016, he described it as “a dark chapter in our nation’s history,” when “a faction within our military, led by the Fettulahist Terrorist Organization — in other words, FETO — sought to overthrow our democratically elected government and undermine the very foundations of our republic.”

The Consul General emphasized that the attempted coup was not just an attack on the government but on Turkiye’s democracy, freedoms, and way of life. He said that “FETO, led by Fethullah Gulen, infiltrated our institutions over decades, using deception and manipulation,” calling it “not only a terrorist organization, but also an espionage organization with a ‘cult’ character.”

“No one should forget that the name of democracy is Türkiye,” he remarked.

Recalling the dramatic scenes from that night, he said: “Tanks rolled into our streets, jets flew low over our cities, and soldiers attempted to seize control of key installations.” But under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “innocent civilians, unarmed and defenseless, stood up against the coup plotters, showing immense bravery and resolve.”

“Hundreds of our fellow citizens lost their lives, and thousands were injured in the struggle to protect our democracy. So, the name of heroism is Turkiye,” he added.

Despite the darkness of the night, the Consul General highlighted the unity and strength that followed:

“The people of Turkiye, regardless of political affiliation, came together to defend our democratic institutions. Our unity and determination in the face of such adversity were nothing short of inspirational.”

“Therefore, the name of courage and faith is Turkiye,” he said.

Sangu informed the audience that the government of Turkiye took swift action after the coup: “Thousands of arrests were made, and a thorough investigation was launched to bring those responsible to justice… because the name of independence is Turkiye.”

He also warned of the lingering danger posed by the network: “We must remain vigilant.These dark, self-interested and corrupt elements pose a danger to all societies abroad that have ties to Turkiye… since the name of freedom is Turkiye.”

The Consul General called for lasting unity and solidarity, saying:

“The events of July 15th taught us that our greatest strength lies in our ability to come together in times of crisis… That’s why the name of solidarity is Turkiye.”

In conclusion, he declared: “The July 15th coup attempt was a stark reminder of the fragility of democracy… But it also highlighted the resilience and courage of the Turkish people. The name of victory is Turkiye.”

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of July 15 and the founder of the Republic of Turkiye, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.