Turkish CG calls on Governor

KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):The Consul General (CG) of Turkey Cemal Sangu called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Saturday.

They discussed the promotion of Pakistan-Turkey economic cooperation, opportunities of

investment in Pakistan, and other issues of mutual interests.

The Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Pakistan and Turkey had unprecedented bilateral

relations. He said that Pakistan was attractive country in respect of tourism, culture and natural and beautiful sceneries.

He said that the metropolis was an economic hub of the country and it could provide

best investment opportunities to the investors of Turkey.

He further said that the present government was taking steps to promote tourism

in the country to cope with the unemployment and create sources of income.

The Consul General of Turkey Cemal Sangu on the occasion said that Pakistan-Turkey had

brotherly relations for decades and Turkey accorded value to its relations with Pakistan.