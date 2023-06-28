Turkish Ambassador calls on Khawaja Ahmed Hassan

LAHORE, Jun 28 (APP):Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci on Wednesday called on Khawaja Ahmed Hassan Coordinator to Prime Minister here at his office.

Bilateral relations between the two countries and mutual interests were discussed during the meeting.

Khawaja Ahmed Hassan said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Republic of Turkiye proved helpful for strengthening the relations of both the countries.



“Turkiye has always helped Pakistan in critical circumstances and its major companies have invested in Pakistan a lot”, he added.



Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan loves Pakistan and its people and Muslim Ummah always wishes to see Pakistan as prosperous state.