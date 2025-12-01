Turbat University hosts seminar on challenges & revival of ancient karez system

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 01 (APP): A one-day seminar titled “The Importance and Challenges of the Karez System in District Kech” was organized by the University of Turbat’s Department of Natural and Basic Sciences and Science Club, in collaboration with the International Institute of Social Studies at Erasmus University, the Netherlands.

Turbat University Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Gul Hasan, was the chief guest, while Associate Professor Dr Haneef-ur-Rahman moderated the seminar. The event was attended by a large number of faculty members, administrative staff, and students.

The seminar began with a screening of the internationally award-winning documentary film “Forgotten Flows of Karez” directed by Mir Abdul Malik and produced by Hammal Aslam and Bohair Baloch.

The film highlighted the historical and cultural significance of this ancient irrigation system, as well as the causes contributing to its decline.

The film screening was followed by a panel discussion featuring Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gul Hasan, Hammal Aslam, a PhD scholar at the International Institute of Social Studies, Erasmus University, and Assistant Professor at BUITEMS, Dr. Shabir Ahmed, a notable and author of the book “Karez of Makran”, Hafeezullah, a shareholder in the Ghinna Karez system, and social activist Ajmeri Lal.

The panelists elaborated on the socio-economic importance of the Karez, its traditional management, and water distribution mechanisms.

Speakers described the system as an ancient method of transporting water through underground tunnels and as a masterpiece of engineering and an integral part of the region’s cultural identity.

Participants emphasized that due to climate change, the proliferation of unplanned tube wells, prolonged droughts, a lack of maintenance expertise, and years of neglect, most Karez systems in District Kech have dried up.

They discussed the responsibilities of the community, the government, and social organizations in maintaining and rehabilitating the Karez system, and identified specific Karezes that could potentially be restored.

Following a question-and-answer session, Prof Dr Gul Hasan delivered concluding remarks, praising the organizers’ efforts and the participants’ engagement. He proposed organizing a national conference on the subject to formulate a concrete action plan for reviving this eco-friendly water system.