FAISALABAD, Nov 18 (APP):The 10th convocation of the University of Faisalabad (TUF) will be held on Saleem Campus, Sargodha Road, here on Sunday.

According to the registrar of the university, the convocation would start at 1:30 p.m, while degrees would be awarded at 2:50 p.m. The students and graduates were requested to reach the venue on time.