True meaning of CM KP’s Ishqi Imrani to provoke rebellion against state, armed forces of Pakistan: Ikhtair Wali

PESHAWAR, Nov 01 (APP): The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Saturday said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, is currently raising the slogan “I will die in Ishqi Imrani.”

He claimed that the true meaning of this slogan of “ Ishqi Imrani” is to provoke rebellion against the state and the armed forces of Pakistan.

While talking to the media in Nowshera, Ikhtiar Wali Khan claimed that a video of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is circulating on social media in which he can be clearly heard saying, “We have reached the Corps Commander House to launch an attack from here.”

He said that Sohail Afridi and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), do not care if the state weakens or the institutions suffer damage, says a press release.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan questioned, “What exactly is the Chief Minister’s agenda?” He said, “The nation should be told — if attacking military installations is not terrorism, then what is?”

He further said that PTI has been in government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the third consecutive term, yet there is no sign of development or public welfare.

“No new hospitals have been built, no universities established, and no major roads constructed,” he added.“Never in history has any party ruled the province for three consecutive terms, yet there is no improvement in the lives of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

He went on to say that Sohaib Afridi hails from a tribal district, and during the last 13 years, his party has done nothing meaningful for the tribal areas. “Will the so-called Imrani love come at the cost of public welfare and development?” he asked.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan further claimed that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, had already stated that Sohail Afridi is involved in terrorism and that he has been brought in to facilitate terrorists within the province.

“If that is not the case,” he asked, “then the Chief Minister should tell the nation who provided shelter to the terrorists and who built houses for them?”He said these people are increasingly attacking the state and sowing the seeds of hatred in the minds of the youth.

“The PTI workers have buried Pakhtun traditions. Whether on social media or any other platform, whenever they run out of arguments, they resort to abusive language,” he remarked.

Addressing the Chief Minister directly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan said, “Tell the public — you had declared that you would not form a cabinet without meeting Imran Khan. Then under whose instructions was the cabinet formed?”

He added that the cabinet formation, soon after Sohail Afridi’s meeting with the Corps Commander Peshawar, raises serious questions.“In closed rooms, you plead for support, and outside you speak differently,” he said.

He stated that there is not a single new face in the new cabinet — all are the same old members.“Those who are running anti-state propaganda and were involved in the heinous events of May 9 should apologize to the nation,” he said.

“Your cabinet includes individuals who were directly involved in the May 9 incident. Look around you — you will see them yourself,” he added.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan further said that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had clearly stated that no convicted person can be part of the government or influence its formation.“Then how is all this happening in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today?” he questioned.He urged that the people should not be misled any further.