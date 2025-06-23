True development only through improvement of educational system in AJK: Anwaar

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Jun 23 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the dream of real development could be materialized only through improvement of the educational system.

He expressed these views while talking to a high level delegation on Monday. The delegation was led by Minister for Higher Education AJK Zafar Iqbal Malik, and comprised of Secretary Higher Education AJK government Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that steps were being taken to improve the quality of education in colleges across Azad Kashmir.

He, however, maintained that the real change in the region could be achieved through a combination of hard work, planning and consistency.

Anwar said that promotion of modern technology was the need of the hour.

The PM assured the visiting delegation that the government was keen to solve the problems of the faculty in colleges.

The PM revealed that education has been given priority in the new fiscal year AJK budget.

He stated that shortcomings in the system have been eliminated and things were moving in the right direction.

He said that the fruits of the exemplary measures taken by the coalition government have now started reaching the ordinary people.