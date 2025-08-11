Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Aug 11 (APP):Police have arrested a man accused of killing three family members in a chilling murder spree reportedly linked to a land dispute.

The suspect was taken into custody on Monday afternoon from Habib Line, Adiala Road.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Sapra, accompanied by Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar Barooni, visited the crime scene after receiving a distress call.

According to SSP Sapra, the suspect allegedly attacked his sister, Anjum Zahra, with a sharp instrument and killed while fatally injured her infant child.

During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to killing his father and another sister earlier the same day in Islamabad.

Police are actively gathering evidence from the crime scene and pursuing a thorough investigation.

SSP Sapra assured that the suspect will be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure justice.