Tribute to legendary artist Mussarat Mirza held at Arts Council of Pakistan

SUKKUR, Oct 15 (APP):A heartfelt tribute was held in honor of the legendary artist Mussarat Mirza at the Arts Council of Pakistan on Wednesday. The event, organized by artist Farrukh Shahab, Chairman of the Fine Arts Committee, paid homage to the artist’s remarkable contributions to the world of art.

The tribute saw a panel discussion moderated by Nusrat Khuwaja, featuring esteemed participants Meher Afroz, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Amra Ali, and Dr. Marhab Qasmi. The panel reflected on Mussarat Mirza’s quiet strength, her deep-rooted connections to Sindh, and the profound silences that characterized her art.

President of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Ahmed Shah, Joint Secretary, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, led the tributes to the legendary artist.

They expressed their heartfelt words of appreciation for Mussarat Mirza’s work and presented her with a commemorative shield and bouquet in honor of her legacy.