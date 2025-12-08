Monday, December 8, 2025
Trials for Inter-Board Table Tennis championship to be held on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 08 (APP):The trials for the Inter-Board Table Tennis Championship 2025–26 (Boys) will be held on Tuesday (December 09) here at Government Higher Secondary School No: 4.
According to Director Sports Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghulam Muhammad, the students from grades 9 to 12 will be given preference during the selection process. He said the trials would be taken at 10:00 a.m. at GHSS No:4.
The trials aim to finalize a competitive squad to represent the board in the upcoming championship, he said.
