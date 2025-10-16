Thursday, October 16, 2025
HomeDomesticTrials completed at University of Sindh for boys’, girls’ sports teams
Domestic

Trials completed at University of Sindh for boys’, girls’ sports teams

12
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Oct 16 (APP):The trials for boys and girls at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro have been successfully completed under the supervision of Director Sports (Boys) Ajved Ahmed and Director Sports (Girls) Dr. Zareen Memon.
According to a university spokesperson, trials for Judo, Jujitsu, Wushu, Wrestling, Taekwondo and Boxing teams were held at Haider Bux Jatoi Pavilion and the Girls’ Gymnasium, where a large number of male and female students participated.
Meanwhile, training camps for the selected teams will soon be established, where experts will provide professional coaching to prepare the University of Sindh teams for the upcoming national-level All Pakistan Inter-University Tournament, scheduled to be organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in November.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan