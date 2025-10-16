Trials completed at University of Sindh for boys’, girls’ sports teams

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 16 (APP):The trials for boys and girls at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro have been successfully completed under the supervision of Director Sports (Boys) Ajved Ahmed and Director Sports (Girls) Dr. Zareen Memon.

According to a university spokesperson, trials for Judo, Jujitsu, Wushu, Wrestling, Taekwondo and Boxing teams were held at Haider Bux Jatoi Pavilion and the Girls’ Gymnasium, where a large number of male and female students participated.

Meanwhile, training camps for the selected teams will soon be established, where experts will provide professional coaching to prepare the University of Sindh teams for the upcoming national-level All Pakistan Inter-University Tournament, scheduled to be organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in November.