Tuesday, August 19, 2025
HomeDomesticTree plantation inaugurated at FIEDMC industrial estates
Domestic

Tree plantation inaugurated at FIEDMC industrial estates

6
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has launched a tree plantation drive in the industrial zone of the district.
Chairman Rana Azhar Waqar inaugurated the drive by planting a tree in a commercial zone near here on Tuesday. FIEDMC officers were also present on the occasion.
Chairman Rana Waqar said that steps for the protection of the environment are imperative for industrial growth.
He said that tree plantation would be made at large scale in FIEDMC industrial estates.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan