Tree plantation held at DHQ Teaching Hospital

SARGODHA, Mar 25 (APP):In line with the Punjab government’s ‘Plant for Pakistan’ initiative, a successful tree plantation drive was organized at DHQ Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday.

Various species of plants were planted as part of the initiative to promote a greener environment.

The event ,which include a rally to highlight the significance of afforestation,was attended by Principal of Medical College, Professor Dr. Waris Farooka Medical Superintendent DHQ Teaching Hospital, Dr Mushtaq Bashir Aqif,Additional MS Dr Nayyar Abbas Khan Baloch, AMS Dr. Kashif Bhalli,AMS Dr Tariq Mehmood, Dr Rehan Aslam Gul, along with doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the Medical Superintendent Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Aqif emphasized the crucial role of tree plantation for environmental sustainability and stressed the need to raise awareness about environmental protection and the role of trees in conserving energy and natural resources.

The event concluded with the plantation of various saplings, followed by a rally to reinforce the message of a cleaner and greener Pakistan.